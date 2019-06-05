‘The perfect campsite for you:’ Explore Jellystone Camp and Resort

CALEDONIA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning exploring Jellystone Camp and Resort.

About Jellystone Park (website)

Welcome to Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort, Caledonia, Wisconsin, where the family fun never stops. We are the proud recipients of the franchise award: 2014 Camp Resort of the Year. At the end of the 2014 season, we also received special recognition for outstanding customer service, recreation, as well as the Carroll Award which is the highest franchise inspection score. We are of the highest rated campgrounds in the state of Wisconsin, and our number one goal is to make sure that your family has the best vacation ever. If you are looking for a place to go camping near Milwaukee, check out all that we have to offer. With Miller Park, the Harley Davidson Museum and the Jelly Belly Factory all less than 30 miles away (and Six Flags just a tad more), we make a great base for side trips that will please the entire family. Whether you prefer tent camping or staying in a camping cabin, or you drive your own motor home, we have the perfect campsite for you.