Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson delays tour over mental health

Posted 3:46 pm, June 6, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: Musician Brian Wilson performs at Roadside Attraction's "Love and Mercy" DVD release and music celebration with Brian Wilson at the Vibrato Jazz Club on October 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson has postponed his June tour over mental health concerns.

Wilson, 76, said in a statement Thursday that he postponed the Pet Sounds and Greatest Hits Live tour after a recent surgery caused him to feel “mentally insecure.”

The singer says he’s dealt with mental illness for decades and it’s become “unbearable” at times. He had three successful surgeries on his back in the past year, but the latest one made him feel “strange” and turned “pretty scary.”

Wilson says he was recording and rehearsing with the intentions of touring. But his mental health issues returned, and he says he struggled with “stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why.”

Wilson plans to work with his doctors, rest and recover.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.