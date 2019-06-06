Brother searches for answers in sister’s murder near 15th and Burleigh: ‘People are out here with info’

MILWAUKEE — Desperate for answers the family of a young Milwaukee mother, whose body was found burned in a garage on May 1, says the case remains unsolved. The 25-year-old victim’s brother is on a search for justice.

Thursday, June 6, marks one months since Micah Nicholson learned it was his sister, Natalya Nicholson, whose body was discovered burned beyond recognition inside a vacant garage near 15th and Burleigh.

Milwaukee police ruled the death a homicide but no suspects have been named or charged.

What’s most frustrating for the Micah, he says people in the community know what happened but aren’t coming forward.

“I’m missing my sister like crazy. I’m missing her like crazy,” said Micah Nicholson. “Everybody says it’s supposed to get better. That kills me because it doesn’t get better for me. Every day is a harder day I realized I’m not going to see my sister.”

Part of the heartache for Micah is also not knowing what happened. He says all he’s learned is that Natalya was killed before the fire was set.

“I can only go on for so long before I get some type of closure, some answers,” said Micah.

A plea for justice from a grieving brother now also tasked with the responsibility of caring for his 6-month-old niece.

“Her daughter will never know who she is and people are out here with that info. I need y’all to come forward, please. I need help with this situation,” said Micah.