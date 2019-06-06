Homemade and healthier: Some DIY salad dressings you can mix up in minutes

MILWAUKEE -- Skip the bottled stuff -- you can make homemade, healthy salad dressings in mere minutes for a fraction of the cost. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Metcalfe’s Market joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes.

Chili-Lime Salad Dressing
Ingredients
• 5 tablespoons lime juice
• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
• 2 tablespoons teriyaki coconut aminos
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 1-2 tsp finely minced garlic
• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (more if you like more heat)
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions
1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl or container with a lid.
2. Stir well.
3. Refrigerate for a couple of hours to serve chilled or serve it immediately at room temperature.

Homestyle Ranch
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup of sour cream
• 1/2 cup of mayo
• 1/4 cup Greek yogurt
• 1 tsp of chopped chives
• 1 tsp of dried dill
• 1 tsp of onion powder
• 1 tsp of garlic powder
• 2 tsp lemon juice
• Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl or container with a lid.
2. Stir well.
3. Refrigerate for a couple of hours to serve chilled or serve it immediately at room temperature.

Italian Vinaigrette
Ingredients
• 1 1/3 Tbsp of Italian seasoning
• 1 cup of olive oil
• ¼ cup and 1 Tbsp of red wine vinegar
• 1/2 tsp of salt
• 1/4 tsp of ground black pepper
• 1 Tbsp of Dijon mustard
Instructions
1. Combine all ingredients in a dressing container with a lid.
2. Shake vigorously and let rest for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to develop.
3. Store on counter for up to 7 days.

Thousand Island Dressing
Ingredients
• 1 cup of mayo
• 2 Tbsp of ketchup
• 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
• 2 ½ Tbsp of finely chopped pickles or pickle relish
• 2 Tbsp of onion powder
• Pepper to taste
Instructions.
1. Combine all ingredients in a dressing container with a lid and blend until smooth.
2. Place in your refrigerator, and let the flavors develop for at least 30 minutes.

Caesar Dressing
Ingredients
• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
• 1 1/2 tsp of anchovy paste
• 2 tsp of Worcestershire sauce
• 3 Tbsp of lemon juice
• 1 1/2 tsp of Dijon mustard
• 3/4 cup of mayo
• Pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Combine all ingredients in a dressing container with a lid and blend until smooth.
2. Place in your refrigerator, and let the flavors develop for at least 30 minutes.

