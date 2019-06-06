Homemade and healthier: Some DIY salad dressings you can mix up in minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Skip the bottled stuff -- you can make homemade, healthy salad dressings in mere minutes for a fraction of the cost. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Metcalfe’s Market joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes.

Chili-Lime Salad Dressing

Ingredients

• 5 tablespoons lime juice

• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

• 2 tablespoons teriyaki coconut aminos

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

• 1-2 tsp finely minced garlic

• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (more if you like more heat)

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl or container with a lid.

2. Stir well.

3. Refrigerate for a couple of hours to serve chilled or serve it immediately at room temperature.

Homestyle Ranch

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup of sour cream

• 1/2 cup of mayo

• 1/4 cup Greek yogurt

• 1 tsp of chopped chives

• 1 tsp of dried dill

• 1 tsp of onion powder

• 1 tsp of garlic powder

• 2 tsp lemon juice

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl or container with a lid.

2. Stir well.

3. Refrigerate for a couple of hours to serve chilled or serve it immediately at room temperature.

Italian Vinaigrette

Ingredients

• 1 1/3 Tbsp of Italian seasoning

• 1 cup of olive oil

• ¼ cup and 1 Tbsp of red wine vinegar

• 1/2 tsp of salt

• 1/4 tsp of ground black pepper

• 1 Tbsp of Dijon mustard

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients in a dressing container with a lid.

2. Shake vigorously and let rest for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to develop.

3. Store on counter for up to 7 days.

Thousand Island Dressing

Ingredients

• 1 cup of mayo

• 2 Tbsp of ketchup

• 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

• 2 ½ Tbsp of finely chopped pickles or pickle relish

• 2 Tbsp of onion powder

• Pepper to taste

Instructions.

1. Combine all ingredients in a dressing container with a lid and blend until smooth.

2. Place in your refrigerator, and let the flavors develop for at least 30 minutes.

Caesar Dressing

Ingredients

• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 1/2 tsp of anchovy paste

• 2 tsp of Worcestershire sauce

• 3 Tbsp of lemon juice

• 1 1/2 tsp of Dijon mustard

• 3/4 cup of mayo

• Pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients in a dressing container with a lid and blend until smooth.

2. Place in your refrigerator, and let the flavors develop for at least 30 minutes.