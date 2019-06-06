× Motorcyclist taken to hospital via Flight for Life after crash involving deer in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — A 50-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life after a crash involving a deer early Thursday, June 6in Germantown.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 145 near Fond du Lac Avenue.

According to police, a driver following the motorcycle saw sparks in the roadway and came upon the unconscious 50-year-old man and the deer. The animal did not make it.

Flight for Life responded due to head injuries sustained by the motorcyclist. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The roadway was shut down for about an hour as authorities investigated.

The motorcyclist was in critical but stable condition at the hospital.