April's labor began at approximately 7:20 am this morning and the calf was born at Animal Adventure in Harpursville, NY on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 9:53 am. Over 1,200,000 viewers, from around the world viewed the birth in real-time courtesy of Animal Adventure's live stream. This is April's fourth calf and Oliver's first, and is also the first giraffe ever born at Animal Adventure.
"His entrance into the world was unnerving to even those of us who have witnessed animal births previously," said Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch. "Giraffes give birth standing up, which means when the calf is ready to be born, it exits its mother hooves first from six feet off the floor, making for a very exciting event! After many months of pregnancy, both mom and calf are doing fine."
April will naturally raise her baby, which is expected to be with Animal Adventure for at least the 2017 season as weaning can take up to 14 months.
No more babies: April the Giraffe is going on birth control
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — There will be no more babies for April, the giraffe that enthralled viewers worldwide with two livestreamed pregnancies and births.
Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says Thursday that 17-year-old April will start contraceptives Friday and retire from the park’s breeding program.