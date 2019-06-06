Police: 3-year-old boy suffers serious gunshot wound near 17th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE -- A three-year-old boy was taken into surgery Wednesday night, June 5 after suffering a serious gunshot wound.

According to police, officers were called to a home near 17th and Keefe around 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a the victim, a three-year-old boy, had suffered a serious gunshot wound.

Shooting near 17th and Keefe in Milwaukee

The boy was taken to a local hospital -- where he was taken into surgery.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and police are determining how the incident occurred and who was involved.

