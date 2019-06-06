× Police: More than 200 tips in 13 days in case of missing Connecticut mother; 2 arrested

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — With 13 days gone since anyone last saw a New Canaan, Connecticut mother, investigators returned to a home in Farmington Thursday, June 6 where she once lived.

They also returned to a trash facility in Hartford Thursday to resume searching for clues in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, 50.

Connecticut State Police said they received 225 tips regarding Dulos’ disappearance. They also received nearly 70 responses after putting out a call to residents in New Canaan looking for surveillance footage from homes and/or businesses.

On Wednesday evening, several state police troopers were seen going to the Farmington home of Dulos’ estranged husband Fotis Dulos.

Police had executed a search warrant for the Jefferson Crossing home Wednesday evening.

Since the case began, police have served search warrants on several properties owned by Fotis, who owns the building company FORE Group.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested in connection with the case.

Investigators have been scouring several locations in the state since Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24, including spots in New Canaan, Farmington, and Hartford.

Police were led to the trash facility in Hartford on Tuesday. Sources said they are looking for her remains at the Maxim Road location. State police were seen rummaging through the plant for hours on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Sources said the search could take days.

Law enforcement analyst Lt. J Paul Vance said investigators are searching through a football field sized area of garbage.

“It’s a very difficult part of the investigation, but major crime detectives are trained to do this kind of work, to look for, possess, examine evidence that’s related to a case of an investigation,” Vance said. “It means, literally going through garbage step by step. Using heavy equipment, using cadaver dogs to search, and then hand searching whatever might in fact be looked at even closer.”

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis both faced a judge on Monday, June 3 for tampering with evidence.

Troconois posted her bond. Fotis Dulos remained behind bars.

Investigators said they had not been cooperating.

Last week, detectives searched large trash bins around Albany Avenue in Hartford. According to court documents, garbage bags with bloody clothing and a sponge were found. The blood is believed to be Jennifer Dulos’.

The documents also said city cameras recorded a pickup truck with a man and woman inside who were “placing multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles at over 30 locations” in Hartford.

Two altered Connecticut license plates registered to Fotis Dulos were thrown into a storm drain, according to the documents.

Police continued to ask people to submit surveillance footage of the areas from Wednesday May 22 to Saturday May 25.

The day Jennifer went missing, police learned from cellphone data that Fotis went back and forth four times from his Farmington home to another property on Old Mountain Spring Road.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan on May 24.

Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dolus were in the middle of a heated divorce and custody battle when she went missing.

Anyone with information should contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.