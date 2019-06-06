× Police: Mother with suspended license left 3-year-old daughter alone in hot car outside school

SHELTON, Conn. — A Connecticut mother was arrested for leaving her 3-year-old daughter alone in a hot car.

On Wednesday, June 5 around 4 p.m., the Shelton Police Department was notified of a toddler found in an unoccupied car with the windows closed at Mohegan School.

When officers arrived, they found a Honda Civic with the windows closed and a 3-year-old girl in the back seat.

The girl’s mother, Laura Boyle, 30, came out of the school and told police she left the toddler alone in the car while she brought her 5-year-old son into the school.

Officers viewed surveillance video of the school and it showed Boyle arrived at the school, and left the toddler in the car for approximately 10 minutes before returning to check on her. The video then showed Boyle leaving again for approximately 20 minutes until police arrived.

According to police, the temperature outside was approximately 77 degrees, and it was much hotter in the car.

The toddler was not injured, and was released to her father.

Officers also discovered Boyle’s car was not registered or insured, and her driver’s license was suspended.

Boyle was charged with risk of injury to a child and several other charges.

She was released on a $1,000 bond.