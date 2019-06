MILWAUKEE — We’re celebrating Pride Month in Milwaukee with PrideFest taking over the Summerfest grounds this weekend.

It’s the largest LGBT music showcase in Northern America, with 122 acts on eight stages.

The entire festival is planned and run by volunteers.

Crowds FOX6 News spoke with opening night said they could feel the love.

PrideFest runs June 6-9, and this year’s theme is “Rise.” For more information on the festival, CLICK HERE.