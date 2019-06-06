R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sex charges

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 06: Singer R. Kelly arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on June 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The singer appeared in court to face new charges of criminal sexual abuse. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Singer R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related felonies during a court hearing in Chicago.

Prosecutors did not ask the judge to raise the bond amount for Kelly during Thursday’s hearing in Cook County court.

Kelly stood and listened to the judge describe the charges in a gray suit, with his hands folded in front of him. When the judged asked if he understood, Kelly, responded, “Yes, sir.”

Among the 11 new counts are four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, which carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. That is more than four times as long as the maximum term for each of the 10 counts Kelly was originally charged with in February.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.

