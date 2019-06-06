Unloaded pellet gun found in student’s locker at West Milwaukee Intermediate School

Posted 5:56 pm, June 6, 2019, by

West Milwaukee Intermediate School

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District is investigating after an unloaded pellet gun was found on campus.

District officials say they received tips about a weapon at West Milwaukee Intermediate School on Thursday morning, June 6.

Officers found the pellet gun empty and unloaded in a student’s locker.

The district says it is pursuing all legal and administrative consequences against the student involved.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.