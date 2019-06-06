× Unloaded pellet gun found in student’s locker at West Milwaukee Intermediate School

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District is investigating after an unloaded pellet gun was found on campus.

District officials say they received tips about a weapon at West Milwaukee Intermediate School on Thursday morning, June 6.

Officers found the pellet gun empty and unloaded in a student’s locker.

The district says it is pursuing all legal and administrative consequences against the student involved.