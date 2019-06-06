Video of babbling baby boy ‘having full-fledged conversation with Daddy’ goes viral

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — This dad didn’t let a little gibberish get in the way of having a normal conversation with his son.

The video has warmed hearts across the internet — quickly going viral.

It was posted Tuesday, June 4 by Shanieke Pryor, and has sine racked up more than 30 million views.

Pryor posted the following caption with the video:

“Only this child!! Having a full-fledged conversation with Daddy and Daddy is just as bad🤣🤣
#TheseTwoAreAMess #OurHouseisAlwaysFullofLaughter #MrPersonality #HeNeedsHisOwnShow #KingstonJierre #KJP”

