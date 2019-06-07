355 gorgeous rooms: Grand Geneva Resort and Spa ‘offers a variety of lodging options’

LAKE GENEVA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Grand Geneva and Spa in Lake Geneva.

About Grand Gevena Resort and Spa (website)

Conveniently residing in the Lake Geneva, Wisconsin countryside, and within driving distance of Chicago and Milwaukee, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa offers a variety of lodging options. From 355 gorgeous guest rooms and King, Junior, Executive, Premier and Grand suites, to our newly added luxury Villas, our resort accommodates any traveler.

Our Deluxe Guest Rooms feature furniture inspired by an eclectic collection of lake country-style estate homes, while our King Suites offer stunning views of our private lake and golf course via a furnished private patio available in many of the rooms. Guests staying in the Main Lodge have access to all resort amenities, including all of our delicious on-site dining options, Wi-Fi, valet parking and our fully equipped fitness center. All guest rooms feature a desk with a Jack Pack that provides a multi-media interface to the in-room television display panel for hotel guests, a television imbedded into the bathroom mirror, along with WELL Spa + Salon amenities in your bathroom, daily housekeeping and more.