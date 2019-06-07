6th annual Stepping with the Stars to be held at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino on June 9

MILWAUKEE -- Get ready to step! The 6th annual Stepping with the Stars is happening Sunday, June 9 at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

About Stepping with the Stars (website)

Please join us for the sixth annual Stepping with the Stars on June 9 at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee!

This dynamic event benefits the Aurora at Home Edison McCants Comfort Fund, which was established to provide cancer patients compassionate care and greater comfort by offering specialized training and certification to in-home team members who care for patients undergoing debilitating cancer journeys.

Stepping with the Stars is a diverse event that also highlights local community leaders, activists, innovators and influencers. Tickets are $75 per person and $750 for a reserved table of 10. You don't want to miss it!

For more information about how you can be a part of Stepping with the Stars, including how you can help, please email Tiffany Tannhaeuser at tiffany.tannhaeuser@aurora.org or call 414-219-4709.

Over the past five years, we've been able to raise a total of $120,000 for this worthy cause. We're honored by your generosity, and look forward to seeing you!