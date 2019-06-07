70 years in prison for man convicted in shooting deaths of 2 he planned a robbery with

MILWAUKEE — One of two Milwaukee men accused in connection with a triple shooting that left two people dead after the suspects and victims planned to rob a marijuana dealer together was sentenced to prison Friday, June 7.

Terrance Mason, 21, in March pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime. A third charge, first degree reckless injury, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon was dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

Mason was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison and 10 years’ extended supervision on each conviction, to be served consecutively, for a total of 70 years in prison and 20 years’ extended supervision, with credit for 361 days’ time served.

His co-defendant, Kevon Barnes, 18, faces one count of first degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, penalties for felonies, Class “B” felony. A jury trial was scheduled for June 17.

Prosecutors said they caused the deaths of Francisco Cardona and Dejah Adkins. A third person was hurt in the triple shooting that happened near 87th and Congress on June 10, 2018.

The scene and victims

According to a criminal complaint, Dejah Adkins was found next to a black BMW parked at the scene — with a gunshot wound to the head. A blood trail and unfired cartridges led police to the body of Francisco Cardona, who was found in the middle of a nearby alley — with a gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy revealed Adkins suffered three gunshot wounds to her head. Cardona suffered two gunshot wounds to the head. The complaint noted Adkins was struck by 9mm bullets. Cardona was struck by both 9mm and .40 caliber bullets.

The third victim was found to have suffered a “through and through” bullet wound to the arm.

A search of the BMW revealed a fired .40 caliber casing on the front passenger floorboard, and a fired 9mm casing on the driver’s side floorboard, indicating there were two shooters. Additionally, the complaint noted “numerous unfired” 9mm cartridge casings were recovered in the alley, indicating the firearm jammed at one point.

Witness accounts

A witness said she was in her living room on June 10, 2018 when she heard a gunshot and a female voice saying — “Don’t. Please stop!” She said she then heard two more shots.

A second witness said he heard a vehicle pull onto the slab behind his apartment building — and saw the black BMW on that slab. Around 9:30 p.m., he said he heard two gunshots and looked out the window, but didn’t see anyone. He said he heard four more gunshots and got a better look at the BMW. He said he saw a female victim laying on her back by the driver’s side of the BMW and a male searching through the passenger compartment of the BMW, the complaint said.

Search of Kevon Barnes’ home near the scene, where prosecutors say weapons were found

The complaint said a search warrant was executed at Kevon Barnes’ home near the scene the day after the shooting — June 11, 2018. During that search, the complaint said marijuana was located in a bedroom, along with three firearms — a .22 caliber rifle (along with a 30-round magazine), a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

A lanyard with a BMW key fob was found in the bedroom closet. It was later determined to be the key fob from the BMW spotted on the parking slab at the scene.

Interview with Terrance Mason’s brother

The complaint said investigators spoke with the brother of Terrance Mason, who said on June 10, 2018, Dejah Adkins, Francisco Cardona, the third shooting victim who was hurt and a fourth person came over to his home.

He said Francisco Cardona and the third shooting victim were “talking about robbing a drug dealer.” He said Francisco Cardona “brought an assault rifle and two handguns” to the home. He said “the plan was developed to call a drug dealer and take his marijuana.”

He said they planned to rob a dealer that Mason’s brother had met at the “Dan Jansen Festival in West Allis.”

He said Dejah Adkins gave him the phone number to call, and they planned to use Mason’s brother’s phone to get the dealer to the planned site of the robbery. He said the plan involved Francisco Cardona and the third victim going into a home and taking marijuana.

Mason’s brother said he planned on getting $50 from the robbery “so he could pay his marijuana citation.”

Eventually, he said the plan changed, and they decided to rob a different dealer.

He said Dejah Adkins, Francisco Cardona and the third victim, along with Terrance Mason left the home, while Mason’s brother said he stayed behind. He said he was aware they were headed to 87th and Congress — where Barnes lived.

Mason’s brother said he soon got a phone call, indicating someone had been shot.

The next morning, Mason’s brother said Terrance Mason indicated he had shot Dejah Adkins, and Barnes had shot Francisco Cardona. Terrance Mason told his brother he had also shot Cardona, according to the complaint. He said Cardona “had to be shot, because he most likely would have robbed them.”

Mason’s brother also told investigators two days prior to the shooting, Mason “had stated that he wanted to kill Dejah Adkins and Francisco Cardona.” He first discussed killing them on a trail near Riverside High School after an armed robbery, the complaint said.

Interview with Terrance Mason

Investigators spoke with Terrance Mason himself, who said Francisco Cardona brought a 9mm pistol, a .40 caliber pistol and an assault rifle to the discussion about doing a “lick” or armed robbery.

He said eventually, the group got into Francisco Cardona’s BMW, with Mason driving. Barnes was in the front seat. Dejah Adkins, Francisco Cardona and the third shooting victim were in the back seat.

They went to 87th and Congress, where Barnes lives, and Mason said on the way, Francisco Cardona handed Barnes the .40 caliber handgun.

He said he and Barnes went into Barnes’ home — but wouldn’t say what the two discussed inside.

When they went back to the BMW, Mason said Francisco Cardona was in the driver’s seat with a gun, and Dejah Adkins was in the back with a gun.

Mason said he grabbed the gun from Dejah Adkins and Barnes shot Francisco Cardona once. Mason said the gun went off as he grabbed it from Dejah Adkins, and he shot the third victim. That’s when the 9mm firearm jammed, he said.

Mason said Dejah Adkins and Francisco Cardona ran from the vehicle, and he said he fired at Dejah Adkins as she was running away. As he walked up to Dejah Adkins and Francisco Cardona, laying in the alley, Mason said he leaned over Francisco Cardona and shot him because “he was threatening him and his family.” He told investigators his “impulses got the best of him.”

Mason admitted that the then shot Dejah Adkins again, the complaint said. He said he was attempting to clear the jam while pointing the firearm at Adkins’ head, and it went off. He said she ran back to the BMW and “passed out.”

Mason then further admitted to going through the BMW, grabbing the assault rifle and a backpack and then going back to Barnes’ bedroom, where the weapons were later found.

The complaint noted that Barnes admitted to his uncle that he shot Francisco Cardona. He told his uncle it was “self-defense,” because he thought “Cardona was going to rob him or shoot him.”