A plane part fell from the sky and into a Las Vegas neighborhood

A “loud boom” that residents of a Las Vegas neighborhood thought was a bomb or gunshot turned out to be part of a plane that fell to the ground Thursday afternoon.

Resident Maria Delgado told CNN affiliate KVVU she heard the piece bounce down the roof, hit a wall and land on the sidewalk in front of her yard. She wasn’t sure where the giant piece of metal came from.

Nearby Nellis Air Force Base confirmed the panel belonged to an A-4 military plane operated by Draken International, a military aircraft contractor. The plane lost the part during a “routine training mission,” but the cause is still unknown, Draken officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials arrived shortly after the incident. No one was injured, though debris damaged a resident’s car.

“All these kids out here … what if that airplane door would’ve hit them?” resident Anthony Pitts told the affiliate.