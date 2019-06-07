Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

FRIDAY, JUNE 7, 2019

Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) overnight full freeway closure from WIS 142 to WIS 11 in Racine County from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crossover and prep work of traffic switch to the northbound lanes.

Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) overnight full freeway closure from WIS 20 to WIS 142 in Racine County from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crossover and prep work and traffic switch to the northbound lanes.

Detour:

Travelers can use WIS 142, WIS 20, and the frontage roads to get around the closures.

Traveler Alert: New traffic pattern Saturday morning, Slow down, stay alert!

Other Area Projects:

Hale Interchange (I-894 Resurfacing Project)

High Friction Surface Treatment

Beginning Friday evening and over the next few weeks, travelers will see lane and system ramp closures

SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2019

Closure:

I-894 SB full closure at Beloit Road from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Detour:

Beloit Road to HWY 100, 108th Street ramp to I-43 NB/I-894 EB

SUNDAY through TUESDAY, JUNE 9-11, 2019

Closure:

Hale Interchange WE system ramp full closure from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Detour:

Layton Avenue east to 60th Street to I-894 EB

*Beloit Road Bridge Project

The new Beloit Road Bridge project is over I-894/41 and the project work consists of concrete bridge overlay, bridge joint replacement, approach work, geometric improvements, and new traffic signals.

Beginning early MONDAY, JUNE 10, 2019

Closure

WB/EB Beloit Road single lane closures. One lane will remain open in both directions through late September

Beloit Road WB entrance to I-41/45/894 SB, left turn closed until late July

Detour:

Beloit Road WB to Oklahoma Ave, west to I-41/45/894 NB to National Avenue, west to I-41/45/894 SB

Closure

I-41/45/894 SB exit to Beloit Road EB, left turn closed until late September

Detour:

I-41/45/894 SB exit to Oklahoma Avenue, east to 92nd Street, south to Beloit Road

Closure

I-41/45/894 NB exit to Beloit Road WB, left turn closed until late September

Detour: