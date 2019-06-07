Brewers to host a ‘Scooby Doo!’ 50th birthday celebration on August 24

MILWAUKEE – Ruh-roh! Just when Brewers fans thought this season’s Theme Night lineup couldn’t get any better, the Crew has added another promotion to the schedule as they host a Scooby-DooTM 50th Birthday celebration on Saturday, August 24 when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Would you join the Crew at Miller Park that evening for a Scooby Snack? How about a one-of-a-kind bobblehead?

Scooby-Doo will officially celebrate his 50th birthday on Friday, September 13, but the Brewers are kicking off the party a bit early. Fans who purchase a special Theme Night ticket package for the Scooby-Doo 50th Birthday Celebration on Saturday, August 24 will receive a seat to the game as well as a unique Brewers-themed Scooby-Doo bobblehead.

To purchase a Scooby-Doo 50th Birthday Theme Night ticket package or find out more information on all of this season’s Theme Nights, visit brewers.com/ThemeNights.

SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera. (s19)

