Brookfield police seek man who stole Fitbits, wireless chargers from Target

Posted 7:27 pm, June 7, 2019
Brookfield Target theft

BROOKFIELD — Police asked for help identifying a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Target near Bluemound Road and Elm Grove Road on Thursday, June 6.

It happened around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the man used a sharp tool to remove theft detection devices from five Fitbit smart watches and two wireless Samsung chargers valued at $1,089. He placed the merchandise in a plastic shopping bag that was concealed on his person.

He then left the store without paying — entering a light gray or tan newer model four-door sedan.

Police described the man as white, between the ages of 20 and 30, with dark hair and a short goatee.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Brookfield police.

