Cream City Rocks: 2 women turned their hobby into a business

MILWAUKEE -- These women have turned their hobby into a business. Robyn Schoenung and Hillery Dennis, the founders of Cream City Rocks, join Real Milwaukee to talk about their custom earrings, necklaces and bracelets. They sell them at various local markets, craft fairs, boutiques and Etsy. Prices start as low as $12 for earrings and $20 for necklaces. The ladies find making the jewelry fun and therapeutic.