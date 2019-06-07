× DOT: State Patrol plans aerial enforcement along I-43 in Ozaukee and Walworth counties

MILWAUKEE — To enhance safety for all travelers, the Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws along the I-43 corridor in southeast Wisconsin. If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units. Aerial enforcement missions are currently planned for:

Monday, June 10 along I-43 in Ozaukee County

Tuesday, June 18 along I-43 in Walworth County

“Public safety is the primary goal behind all our enforcement efforts,” said Captain Cedric Rembert, Commander of the State Patrol’s Southeast Region Post in Waukesha. “Drivers who are speeding, tailgating or operating recklessly endanger everyone along our roadways.”

In 2018 in Wisconsin, there were nearly 20,000 speed-related crashes resulting in 7,957 injuries and 173 fatalities – more than the number of people injured (3,292) and killed (159) in alcohol-related crashes.

The State Patrol publicly announces many enforcement efforts to reinforce that the goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists. Most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement. The State Patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify specific highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.

State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop. A WisDOT YouTube video highlights the role of the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit.