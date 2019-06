× Fire damages Three Guys and a Grill East in Elkhart Lake, cause under investigation

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Firefighters on Friday morning, June 7 were called to the scene of a fire at Three Guys and a Grill East in Elkhart Lake. The call came in around 4:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire units are still on scene combating the fire and the investigation is ongoing.