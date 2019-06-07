‘Hurts so bad:’ Man accused in shooting death of high school senior free on signature bond

MILWAUKEE — A grieving mother walked into a Milwaukee County courtroom Monday, June 3 for what she thought was the start of a jury trial for the man accused in her daughter’s death. Instead, Marvin Patterson, 20, walked out of the courthouse without handcuffs, after the state’s essential witness failed to appear.

“She had a beautiful smile. Her smile was awesome,” said Kenisha Brown, mother of Kiara Brown.

Kiara Brown, 18, was shot and killed in a vehicle near 98th and Carmen on March 26, 2018. More than a year later, Kenisha Brown said her pain was deep as ever.

“That’s what I have to face every day. Every day. My daughter is not coming back,” said Kenisha Brown.

Authorities said the day after the crime, Patterson turned himself in to police. He initially confessed, but later changed his story.

“It’s hard when justice doesn’t want to serve you,” said Kenisha Brown.

Patterson was charged with one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon for the murder of Kiara Brown, but on Monday, June 3, with no alternative theory of prosecution, Patterson was let go on $100,000 signature bond on the condition that he promised to appear for a status conference on July 3.

“You have to understand the consequences of when you do something — especially take a life. You took a life,” said Kenisha Brown.

Heartbroken beyond words, Kenisha Brown said she was devastated her daughter’s accused killer wasn’t behind bars.

“She was my oldest and she… oh God, we were so close, so close. That’s why it hurts so bad,” said Kenisha Brown.

Kiara Brown, set to graduate from Vincent High School in spring 2018, had dreams of becoming a model and artist. Her mother remembered her as a bright light — a beautiful soul inside and out.

“She was my best friend. There will never be another. Never,” said Kenisha Brown.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the 98th and Carmen in Milwaukee around 5:30 a.m. on March 26, 2018 for the report of a person shot in a vehicle. Police had been alerted by a citizen — who had observed a white car blocking an alley with the driver’s door open. The citizen did not observe anyone in the driver’s seat, but did observe a woman, who appeared to be dead, in the passenger seat.

Patterson told investigators that he then decided to point the gun at Brown’s head — and when he did so, the gun went off. Patterson told detectives he didn’t intend to kill Brown. After the shooting, Patterson says he “freaked out” and drove the car into an alley and left the scene.

Brown’s mother told FOX6 News Patterson came to Brown’s home prior to the shooting.

Patterson’s attorney declined to comment on the case.

Ahead of the July status conference, Patterson was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, and have no contact with Kiara Brown’s family.