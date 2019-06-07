‘I’m not going to jail:’ Prosecutors say woman involved in standoff resisted deputy at hospital

OCONOMOWOC — Kalin Sunde, 31, of South Milwaukee, was charged Friday, June 7 in connection with incidents prosecutors said unfolded at the hospital after a pursuit and standoff Tuesday, June 4 near the area of I-94 and Highway 67 in the Village of Summit.

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, June 6, Sunde was informed she would be discharged from Aurora Summit Medical Center in Oconomowoc, where she was receiving treatment after her arrest at the scene of the standoff late Tuesday. The complaint said Sunde was informed she would be taken to the Waukesha County Jail.

Prosecutors said Sunde requested that a deputy open the window, using an IV pole as a cane to walk towards him, telling him, “Open the window. I’m not going back to jail.” The deputy refused, at which point the complaint said Sunde held the IV pole as if she were holding a baseball bat, telling the deputy, “I’m not going to jail. Just shoot me.” The complaint said she ignored repeated commands to drop the pole. The deputy had to grab it from her and drop it to the floor. According to prosecutors, Sunde continued to resist, and had to be assisted to the ground by the deputy — where she kicked her legs at the deputy in an attempt to get away. The deputy threatened to use his Taser, and the complaint said Sunde said, “You won’t (expletive) tase me.” The deputy was eventually able to get her into handcuffs, and she was re-secured to her hospital bed.

It was determined there were no further injuries to Sunde, and she could be discharged. She was placed in a restraint chair and taken to the Waukesha County Jail.

The complaint noted Sunde was out on $750 cash bond in a 2017 case out of Milwaukee County in which she was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. She was due in court in that case Wednesday, June 5, the morning after the Waukesha County standoff. As a condition of that $750 cash bond, she was ordered to commit no further crimes. According to the complaint, Sunde failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued in March. Her cash bond was modified to $850, and was posted on March 22.

Sunde made her initial appearance in court on the new charges on Friday, June 7. Cash bond was set at $30,000. A hearing was scheduled for June 11.

The criminal complaint filed Friday made no reference to Tuesday’s pursuit and standoff, other than stating that Sunde was in the hospital for treatment of injuries received “due to a previous incident that occurred on June 4.”

BREAKING: 31-year-old Kalin Sunde is charged w/ felony bail jumping and resisting an officer. During her hospital stay following the Waukesha county standoff she tried to break free from the hospital. She held an IV pole like a baseball bat according to prosecutors. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/dEygH0nQfg — Angelica Sanchez (@AngSanchezFox6) June 7, 2019

UPDATE: Prosecutors ask for a $50,000 bail, which is a high amount for the 2 charges Sunde faces today. Prosecutors argue she is expected to face multiple felony charges for the June 4th standoff with Waukesha county law enforcement. They say she is a flight risk. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/qbllM5Ymmw — Angelica Sanchez (@AngSanchezFox6) June 7, 2019

UPDATE: Judge sets bail at $30,000. Next court date is June 11th. pic.twitter.com/TRqsUthKZl — Angelica Sanchez (@AngSanchezFox6) June 7, 2019

The five-hour standoff brought traffic to a halt both on I-94 and Highway 67 beginning around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Negotiations with law enforcement were streamed via Facebook Live.

Sheriff’s officials said this all started with a pursuit out of the Town of Eagle, involving a DNR warden and a stolen van.

A deputy fired at the driver of the van when the man pointed a firearm at law enforcement during the pursuit.

During the standoff, sheriff’s officials said a female was held hostage.

After more than five hours, tactical gas was deployed into the vehicle, and the man and woman ran — with the man pointing the gun at the woman.

The man was shot twice by tactical officers.

The woman was arrested. Sheriff’s officials said K-9 Deputy Justice was stabbed by the woman. He was treated and released.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital. Sources identified them as Nathan Halfmann and Kalin Sunde.