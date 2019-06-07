× ‘Inappropriate contact:’ Police order Mount Pleasant spa to be closed; employees arrested and cited

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two women were arrested Thursday afternoon, June 6 when police responded to a spa in Mount Pleasant.

The employees, ages 51 and 49, were arrested and cited around 1:30 p.m. The 51-year-old received a citation for keeper/inmate of a disorderly house and the 49-year-old was cited for inmate of a disorderly house, theft and massage therapist permit violations.

Police responded to the A-1 Spa on Commerce Drive near Washington Avenue following complaints from clients regarding inappropriate and illegal sexual advances and sexual contact.

Mount Pleasant police ordered the spa be closed and the permit issued by the village be suspended.