× #KindnessInMKE: Brewers surprise community members, spend minimum of $500 in gifts, donations

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, June 7, virtually every member of the Brewers organization – from players, coaches and front office staff – went across the city, surprising members of the Milwaukee community with random acts of kindness as part of the team’s #KindnessInMKE event.

This marks the third time that the Brewers have dedicated a full day to the initiative, which allows members of the organization to do something impactful for the community.

The activities began in the morning with members of the front office making unannounced donations and related visits at various nonprofits throughout Milwaukee.

Beginning at noon, players began making their rounds in the city, spending a minimum of $500 each in gifts and/or donations.

There were no rules attached to this event, just encouragement for every member of the organization to come up with a creative and fun way to impact lives in the community.