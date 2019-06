× Matchbox 20 frontman Rob Thomas to perform at The Riverside Theater on Sept. 8

MILWAUKEE — Matchbox 20 frontman Rob Thomas is coming to The Riverside Theater on Sunday, Sept. 8. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 14 at 12 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online. You can also call The Pabst and The Riverside box offices at 414-286-3663.