× Milwaukee Bucks sign GM Jon Horst to multi-year contract extension

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks revealed on Friday, June 7 have signed General Manager Jon Horst to a multi-year contract extension.

In two seasons under Horst’s leadership, a news release says the Bucks have generated a 104-60 (.634) record, hired Mike Budenholzer as head coach, and positioned the team for long-term success.

Horst began his NBA front office career with the Detroit Pistons in 2005 and joined the Bucks basketball staff in 2008 as the team’s Director of Basketball Operations. Prior to his promotion to General Manager, Horst was instrumental in personnel evaluation, salary cap management and contract negotiations.

Horst released the following statement on this extension:

“I’m thankful to our ownership group for their continued trust and confidence in me. Wes, Marc and Jamie have been resolute in their commitment to building a championship-caliber team, providing the necessary tools and resources, and I look forward to continuing to execute their vision. I am grateful for the partnership I have with Coach Bud and Peter and want to thank my hard-working staff, especially Milt Newton, for their dedication and support in building a championship-level team. “Finally, I want to give a BIG thank you to our terrific players for their outstanding efforts. Giannis, Khris, Brook, Malcolm and Eric all had incredible seasons and our ‘Bench Mob’ was fantastic all season long. All of our players brought so much excitement to the court and I thank each of them for contributing to our success and embracing our great city and fans.”