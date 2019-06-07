‘He died a hero:’ MPD reveals plaque that honors life, legacy of fallen Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department revealed on Friday, June 7 a plaque to honor the life and legacy of fallen Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

Irvine died on June 7, 2018 while involved in a police pursuit. The squad he was in crashed near 76th and Silver Spring on the city's northwest side.

"Charles Irvine is going to be remembered as a person dedicated to public service. A young 23 years of his life -- and as I said before, all he wanted to do was be a police officer and serve his community -- and he died doing so," said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. "He died a hero."

Irvine was an officer at Milwaukee Police District 4. He was the first of three officers to die in eight months on the force.

"I think there are times when people forget how dangerous the job of police officer can be and is," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. "It was touching for me to see the family members, the officers, who in essence were Officer Irvine's work family, gathering around that plaque. It demonstrates the love that he had in his life, how many people loved him, respected him and were there to support him."

"When the news broke about Officer Irvine's death, I remember seeing a story of a young man who lives nearby. And that young man mentioned, when Officer Irvine passed away, he had lost his best friend," said Alderman Cavalier Johnson. "He took the time to befriend a young man from this community...That tells you the caliber of the man, the caliber of the officer, and the caliber of servant that Office Irvine was."

Irvine's name was recently read aloud in Washington, D.C., as part of National Police Week. His name, written in stone, joined thousands of others who have died in the line of duty.