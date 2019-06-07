No injuries in semi fire that shut down I-43 NB at Pioneer Road in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY — There were no injuries Friday, June 7 in connection with a semi fire that shut down I-43 northbound at Pioneer Road in Ozaukee County.

It happened around 12:45 p.m.

Firefighters with the Grafton Fire Department were called out to I-43 northbound at Lakefield Road. Responding units found a large plume of black smoke for many miles before arriving on scene.

PHOTO GALLERY

The driver was able to get out of the cab safely before fire engulfed it.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department.