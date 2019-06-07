× Police need your help in search for missing 24-year-old Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Kenya Ealy.

Ealy was last seen on Wednesday, June 7 around 4:45 a.m. heading eastbound near 5th and Lapham.

Ealy is described as female, black, 5’6″, 155 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants with no shoes. She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, hypertension and is possibly suicidal.

Anyone with information on Ealy’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 414-935-7630.