MILWAUKEE — Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Friday, June 7 asked for help locating a 15-year-old girl.

Fanalota James has been missing since May 31 from Milwaukee.

James is described as 5’4″ tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).