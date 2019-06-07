× Sleeping resident made it out safely after fire at home in Greendale

GREENDALE — A sleeping resident was able to safely escape a house fire in Greendale Friday morning, June 7.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Frances Court.

Greendale fire officials said additional resources from Franklin, Greenfield and Hales Corners assisted with the fire in the rear of the house, with extension into the attic space.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within about 10 minutes of the initial call.

The sleeping resident was alerted to the fire by a working smoke detector.

“Thanks to working smoke detectors and quick response by local and mutual aid fire departments, along with help from our Police Department, we were able to limit the damage to this residence,” Greendale fire officials said.