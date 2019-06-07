× Students host lemonade stand to raise money to fight childhood cancer

MOUNT PLEASANT — Children ages 3, 4, and 5 in Racine on Friday, June 7 learned about helping others, hosting a lemonade stand to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

The idea behind the effort was, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

“Because I like lemonade!” said Elijah Simpson, student at the Community Opportunity Center.

Founded by Alex Scott (1996-2004) in 2004, Lemonade Days is a national event that grew out of Alex’s front yard lemonade stand. Held every June, an estimated 10,000 volunteers would host over 2,000 lemonade stands around the nation making a difference for children with cancer.

The Mount Pleasant students and their teacher had raised $227 when FOX6 News checked in with them.

“Our first actual goal was $50, and we made it to $45 within the first hour that I set it, and I was like, ‘I’m going to raise it up,'” said Zany Kelly, teacher.

Lemonade Days 2019 is June 1-9! If you’re interested in hosting a lemonade stand, CLICK HERE.