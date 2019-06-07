× ‘The Vine Humboldt,’ new wine and beer garden, to open in Humboldt Park Friday

MILWAUKEE — “The Vine Humboldt,” a new wine and beer garden, will open Friday, June 7 at Humboldt Park near S. Howell Avenue and E. Oklahoma Avenue in Bay View. It will open at 5 p.m.

The Vine Humboldt replaces the Humboldt Beer Garden in Humboldt Park. The new venue is a wine, beer and empanada garden with five wines on-tap and eight craft beers on tap from breweries including Lakefront, Terrapin Brewery and rotating guest breweries.

The Vine Humboldt was inspired by Humboldt Park’s namesake — Alexander Von Humboldt, a 19th century explorer and naturalist. It was previously named the Humboldt Beer Garden, and managed by St. Francis Brewery.

Profits from the Milwaukee County Parks beer gardens go back to the parks system, helping to fund future parks and trails projects throughout the county.

The Vine Humboldt is expected to be open Tuesday – Friday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and holidays. Last call will be 9 p.m.