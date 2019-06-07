× Traffic alert: Milwaukee DPW to be doing paving work on W. Wisconsin Ave. starting Monday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is expected to conduct a high impact paving project on W. Wisconsin Avenue from N. Water to N. 10th streets beginning Monday, June 10. This is weather permitting.

A news release says the project will take place over two days to minimize impact for businesses, residents, and the traveling public during construction. It is anticipated that work will conclude each day before the afternoon commute.

The proposed schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 10: Starting at 6 a.m., the contractor will close W. Wisconsin Avenue at N. Water Street. Closing one to two blocks at a time, the rolling closure will head west toward N. 5th Street. Crews will mill the existing pavement and resurface the road immediately. Once pavement markings are done, that portion of the roadway will re-open to traffic.

Tuesday, June 11: Starting at 6 a.m., the contractor will close W. Wisconsin Avenue at N. 6th Street. Closing one to two blocks at a time, the rolling closure will head west toward N. 10th Street. Crews will mill the existing pavement and resurface the road immediately. Once pavement markings are done, that portion of the roadway will re-open to traffic.

All north-southbound traffic will be maintained throughout the project.

DPW advises the public to allow for extra time while traveling to and from this neighborhood.