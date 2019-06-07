US Marshals seek Latin Kings gang member Johnny Zavaleta: ‘He actually firebombed a house’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- A Kenosha man who was on federal supervised release since 2016 seems to have vanished.

"He's been kind of all over the place with supervision," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

U.S. Marshals said a warrant for Johnny Zavaleta's arrest was issued in February. The crime that landed him behind bars was arson in 2011. He was convicted on state and federal charges.

"He actually firebombed a house in Kenosha. It was a Molotov cocktail. It was him and two other guys," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

U.S. Marshals have searched for the 31-year-old, but have found no sign of him. They said he is armed and dangerous.

"He is a Latin Kings gang member. He does have a lot of ties to the area," the deputy U.S. Marshal said. "He's carrying a firearm on him."

U.S. Marshals said the fugitive also goes by the nickname of "Johnny Z."

"He does have 'L' and 'K' tattooed on his forearm. On his right wrist, he has 'God's' and on the left wrist he has 'Gift' -- 'God's gift.'"

U.S. Marshals said he may be involved in new criminal activity.

"He has a very lengthy criminal history. He's been arrested numerous times for assault and battery -- a lot of drug arrests," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Authorities said Zavaleta may be hiding out in Racine, Kenosha or Zion, Illinois.

They encouraged anyone with information on Zavaleta's whereabouts to send authorities an anonymous tip -- or for the 31-year-old himself to finally stop running.

"Just turn yourself in. The U.S. Marshals are never going to stop looking for you," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.