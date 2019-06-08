× 1 dead, 1 injured following 2-vehicle accident in Muskego

MUSKEGO — One person is dead and another is injured following a two-vehicle accident in Muskego Friday, June 7.

According to officials, the Muskego Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a two-vehicle accident on Racine Ave. near Gemini Dr. around 10:53 p.m. Two people were transported to nearby hospitals, where one person died from their injuries.

As the incident remains under investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

The accident is being investigated by the Muskego Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the accident is encouraged to contact the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.