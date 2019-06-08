× 2-alarm fire inside vacant home leaves 6 displaced from neighboring residence

MILWAUKEE — Six people are displaced following two-alarm fire near Richards St. and Concordia Ave. Saturday, June 8.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the fire began inside a vacant home and was “fully involved.” Six people were displaced from a neighboring residence that experienced minor damage from the fire.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

