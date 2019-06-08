2-alarm fire inside vacant home leaves 6 displaced from neighboring residence

Posted 6:57 am, June 8, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Six people are displaced following two-alarm fire near Richards St. and Concordia Ave. Saturday, June 8.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the fire began inside a vacant home and was “fully involved.” Six people were displaced from a neighboring residence that experienced minor damage from the fire.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

This is a developing story. Follow Fox6Now.com for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.