2020 Democratic candidates celebrate LGBTQ pride in Iowa

Posted 7:32 am, June 8, 2019, by

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Beto O’Rourke speaks onstage at the MoveOn Big Ideas Forum at The Warfield Theatre on June 01, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for MoveOn)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic White House hopefuls are set to celebrate LGBTQ pride as they descend on Des Moines, Iowa, for a handful of events this weekend.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke will run in a 5K race as part of Saturday’s festivities. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will march in a parade with a drag queen supporter. They and six other candidates will speak at a forum hosted by Capital City Pride, an LGBTQ rights organization, in downtown Des Moines.

For some candidates, it will mark the first time they’ve spoken at a forum focused specifically on gay rights. The day’s events follow Friday night’s Matthew Shepard Scholarship Awards Dinner, where South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay presidential candidate to be married to his husband, gave an address.

