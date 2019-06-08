× 3-year-old with virus that attacks brain, who loves garbage trucks, gets special treat

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix went above and beyond for one little girl who absolutely loves garbage trucks.

For Brittany Buchanan, Friday is the best day of the week, and it’s not because of the weekend. Friday is garbage day, and it gives her a chance to watch her daughter Corrinne light up with joy.

“The way she lights up, the way she interacts — you can completely forget that she has a slew of diagnoses,” said Buchanan.

Corrinne was born with Cytomegalovirus, or CMV, which attacked her brain. Limited in sight and hearing, she can feel the garbage truck coming.

Garbage Day offers her the chance to be a typical 3-year-old.

“It’s amazing to have that piece of normalcy when our family stuff doesn’t look like everybody else’s,” said Buchanan.

When city leaders learned of Corrinne’s love for garbage trucks, they arranged a special stop for her to explore the truck with her family.

“I had no idea the City of Phoenix did that,” said Buchanan. “I know Corrinne will be thinking about this for the next few weeks.”

Solid Waste Equipment Operator Honorio Hoyos said he said he looks forward to the smiles as much the kids.

“We have certain neighborhoods that we look forward to seeing the kids come out,” said Hoyos. “There’s nothing better than to make them smile.”

June is CMV Awareness Month. This common virus present in bodily fluids is carried by 75% of healthy infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and children. About 60% of women are at risk for contracting CMV during pregnancy, posing a major risk to mothers.

There are basic prevention measures to guard against CMV infection in pregnant women, including frequent hand washing, not kissing young children on the mouth, and not sharing food, towels, or utensils with them.