6th grade teacher suspended after arrest on sexual battery, assault charges

GALLATIN, Tenn. — A Tennessee middle school teacher was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery and simple assault, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Ring, a sixth grade teacher at Shafer Middle School in Gallatin, was arrested on Friday, June 7 after sheriff’s deputies consulted with the district attorney’s office.

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said Ring was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of simple assault. Bond was set at $25,000.

Ring was suspended by Sumner County Schools on May 17 after the families of five boys alleged he conducted numerous private, explicit conversations with students on numerous occasions.

In petitions asking for orders of protection, parents of the five students explained in graphic terms alleged sexually-explicit language and inappropriate contact with their children.

One parent said in the petition that their child “lives in fear” of Ring, writing, “Ring should be arrested. These boys will live in fear until that day.”

Another parent claimed, “Ring would speak on sexual activities.”

All five parents checked the box on the petition that said, “The respondent has sexually assaulted me.”

Ring bonded out of the Sumner County Jail on Friday night.