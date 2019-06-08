‘An amazing human being:’ Friends, family and fans remember Bart Starr’s charitable legacy at Golf Classic

MENOMONEE FALLS — Fans, friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of the late Packers legend Bart Starr. As loved ones prepare for his funeral Sunday in Alabama, his memory and charity are being honored here in our area.

It was a picture perfect moment as players and alumni from the Green Bay Packers came together for a good man and a good cause.

“Class… just an amazing human being,” said Mason Crosby, current Green Bay Packers player.

“Raise some money for cancer,” said Willie Buchanon, former Green Bay Packers player.

Mason Crosby, Willie Buchanon and Bob Uecker were only a few of the celebrity athletes in attendance. Other sports plays and enthusiast took over the grounds at the North Hills Country Club for the 49th annual Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Golf Classic.

“Bart and Cherry have been the executive directors for this foundation for 45 years,” said Ben Haas, Vince Lombardi Golf Classic co-chair.

They’re carrying on the charitable work while paying homage to the extraordinary quarterback who recently passed.

“We try to do our part to make sure we can carry on a great legacy,” said Crosby.

“We honored him last night as well, just had people speak about their Bart experiences and what he meant to them and this organization,” said Haas.

Sharing time on the green while sharing stories of a legend.

“He was a world class man, and I had the opportunity to have him coach me for five years,” said Buchanon. “I got to know him pretty well. There’s a good half hour of crying, weeping and remembering. You can be sad in one instance, but you’re glad there is no more pain, and he’s just gone off to another place.”

Many at the event were thankful for the time they had with him, and grateful for the impact he’s left on the field and off.

“His presence is always felt, but we miss him,” said Crosby.

More than $250,000 was donated over the weekend that will go to the Starr Children’s Foundation. Tomorrow, Starr will be laid to rest and in lieu of flowers, they’re asking donations be made to a charity of your choosing — or to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation. To learn more, click HERE.