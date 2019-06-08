Celebrating LGBTQ individuality at Pride Fest 2019 🏳️‍🌈

MILWAUKEE -- We're celebrating Pride Month this June, and there's no better celebration of pride than Milwaukee Pride Fest! Michael from Pride Fest stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, June 8 to preview the festival and discuss why it's such an important event for the LGBTQ+ community.

