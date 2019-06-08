× Detroit police investigate possible serial killer and rapist targeting sex workers

DETROIT — Detroit police made an arrest in connection with an investigation into a possible serial killer and rapist.

The man was taken into custody at a bus stop, police said.

Police did not say why the man is a person of interest. He has not been charged.

The investigation began after the deaths of three women that appeared to be connected, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said during a media briefing Wednesday, June 5.

Police opened an investigation after discovering a partially dressed, deceased woman in a vacant building on March 19, Craig said. Investigators first believed that the woman had died of a drug overdose, but a medical examiner ruled that she died of blunt force trauma, he said.

The body of another woman was discovered in a vacant building in May, Craig said. And on Wednesday, a sex worker reported walking into a vacant dwelling and discovering the “long deceased” body of a third woman, the chief said.

Police believe sex workers in their early 50s were being targeted, and the cases were the act of one person. One victim was 52 years old and another was 53, Craig said.

“Of course, there is a reason why we are linking the three, but because we are still very early in this investigation, we just want to identify the violent perpetrator,” Craig said.

Craig warned sex workers and people living near abandoned homes in the area where the bodies have been discovered to be cautious.

He also encouraged people to come forward with information.

“This is not about apprehending sex workers. This is about apprehending a very violent, predatory suspect,” he said.

The FBI defines serial murder as two or more killings separated by a span of time. A majority of serial killings are sexually motivated, according to the FBI.