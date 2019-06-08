‘He was so sweet:’ Family speaks out with charges pending in case of 2-month-old baby who died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A man was arrested, accused of hitting a 2-month-old baby boy and causing his death. FOX6 News spoke with both sides of the family -- dealing with unimaginable grief.

"I called him Pickles. He loved to eat. My baby, he was so sweet," said Jessica McNeil, mother of Jaquerrion Dancer.

The baby boy died Wednesday night, June 5 after police said he was struck by a man and taken to the hospital Wednesday morning.

"I will love him forever," said McNeil.

Laaresha Hubbard said she's the baby's grandmother, and shared photos taken by her son just before the baby's death.

"That was a sweet little baby. I love that baby," said Hubbard.

Hubbard's son, the baby's father, was arrested, accused of delivering the fatal blow. Hubbard said her son loved his child, and there's more to the story.

"He just went to the store and bought him some more milk," said Hubbard.

Hubbard described a chaotic fight that led to the boy being accidentally hit. Hubbard said she believed her son wasn't the only one responsible for putting the baby in danger.

With the investigation ongoing, the community remembered Jaquerrion Dancer Saturday evening -- surrounding a growing memorial outside the home where he lived near 28th and Chambers, and surrounding his mother with love.

As of Saturday, charges were pending against the man accused in his death.

A GoFundMe account was created to help Jaquerrion's family.