Kenosha man facing multiple charges following OWI police pursuit in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 27-year-old Kenosha man is in custody, facing multiple charges following an OWI-related police pursuit in Mount Pleasant Saturday, June 8.

According to officials, officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department were notified that a Kenosha County Sheriff Deputy squad car was struck in Kenosha around 3:30 a.m. Officers were told the offending vehicle left the scene.

Wisconsin State Patrol located the vehicle, and began pursuing the vehicle northbound on STH-31. Due to speeds over 130 miles per hour, Wisconsin State Patrol terminated the pursuit. Mt. Pleasant officers were then able to locate the vehicle heading northbound on STH-31 at 16th St., going 75 miles per hour. Officers then initiated a second pursuit as the vehicle headed westbound on STH-20 from STH-31.

Officers then began setting up stop sticks near STH-20 and 90th St. The vehicle then turned northbound on 90th St. and continued at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle crossed Old Spring St., the driver turned onto the dead end road of Shady Oaks Trail. The driver then came to a stop and was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was identified as a 27-year-old Kenosha resident. As officers were speaking with the driver, they noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from his body. Officers administered Standardized Field Sobriety tests to the man, which he failed.

The man is now being held at the Racine County Jail. He faces the following charges: Fleeing and eluding traffic officer, OWI first offense, recklessly endangering safety and multiple traffic citations.