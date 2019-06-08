MPD: 19-year-old injured following shooting during attempted armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man is injured following a shooting incident near 25th and Concordia Friday night, June 7.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Officers located a 19-year-old man who said he was seated in a car when a subject tried to rob him. When he refused to cooperate, the suspect shot him.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound that was not life threatening.

Police are searching for a suspect.

