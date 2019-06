× Police: Man broke into home, drank owners’ booze, removed all of this clothing

DIXON, Ill. — An Illinois man was taken to jail after police said he terrorized a couple of Dixon, Illinois homeowners after breaking into their house, drinking their alcohol, and getting naked.

Dixon police said on June 6, they were notified of an unwanted person at a house in the 200 block of South Dement Avenue.

On the way to the house, officers were warned that the burglar was naked and holding a fireplace poker.

The man was identified as Joel Gartman, 52, of Dixon.

“Gartman was immediately removed from the house and an investigation began,” police said.

According to police, Gartman broke in by tearing the screen and forcing open a window at the rear of the house. After entering the home, Gartman unscrewed light bulbs and took off his shoes. While inside, police said Gartman stole at least three alcoholic beverages from the refrigerator and walked throughout the house drinking it.

One of the home’s residents was sleeping on a couch on the first floor.

Gartman removed all of his clothes and sat next to the sleeping homeowner while holding a fireplace poker, police said.

The homeowner woke up, realized what was happening, and ran upstairs to wake the other resident. A short time later, both homeowners came back downstairs and confronted Gartman, who was still in the house trying to hide, police said.

Gartman was charged with residential burglary, criminal trespass to residence, criminal damage to property, theft, and two counts of disorderly conduct.